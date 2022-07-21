Cryptopay One Day Volume Hits $75.00 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CPAY) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $9.30 million and $75.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,126.52 or 1.00066357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,391,676 coins. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.