CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Down 70.3% Over Last Week

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 70.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $146,870.23 and $50.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00102944 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00239040 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00040664 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007704 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000167 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 319,927,334 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul.

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.