CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Insider Transactions at CSX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.