CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.59.
CSX Trading Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $30.66. 324,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,330,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. CSX has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in CSX by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,804,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in CSX by 962.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in CSX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Further Reading
