CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.59.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $30.66. 324,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,330,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. CSX has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in CSX by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,804,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in CSX by 962.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in CSX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

