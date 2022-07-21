CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $35.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Susquehanna from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSX. TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.
CSX Stock Performance
Shares of CSX opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. CSX has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63.
Insider Transactions at CSX
In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,487 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,138,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
