CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $35.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Susquehanna from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSX. TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. CSX has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

Insider Transactions at CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSX will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,487 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,138,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

