CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $37.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Cowen from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s previous close.
CSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.61.
CSX Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of CSX stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,330,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49. CSX has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $38.63.
Insider Activity at CSX
In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,722,000 after buying an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 22.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 28.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
