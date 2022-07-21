CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $37.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Cowen from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s previous close.

CSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.61.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of CSX stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,330,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49. CSX has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

Insider Activity at CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,722,000 after buying an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 22.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 28.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.