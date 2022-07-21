CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of CTS worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTS. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CTS Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $283,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,201. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.54. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.15 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.53%.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

See Also

