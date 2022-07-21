CUDOS Price Tops $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. During the last seven days, CUDOS has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. CUDOS has a total market cap of $25.51 million and approximately $200,034.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUDOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,615.84 or 0.99987995 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007315 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004422 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003879 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About CUDOS
CUDOS is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
Buying and Selling CUDOS
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars.
