Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Insider Clint Sever Sells 26,664 Shares

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $88,791.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,986,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,274,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Clint Sever also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cue Health alerts:

On Tuesday, July 19th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $93,057.36.

Cue Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLTH traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.28. 444,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,460. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. Cue Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cue Health

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $179.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,927,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cue Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 44.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 68,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 616.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 67,682 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.