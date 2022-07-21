Curio (CUR) Trading Up 34.4% Over Last 7 Days

Curio (CUR) traded 80% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Curio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curio has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar. Curio has a market capitalization of $84,617.28 and $1.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,139.68 or 0.99979123 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006927 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003910 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Curio Coin Profile
Curio (CUR) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,885,167 coins. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com.
Curio Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Curio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.