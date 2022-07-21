CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Announces Earnings Results

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 40.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

CVB Financial stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.35. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,975 shares in the company, valued at $604,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CVB Financial news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $150,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 232,578 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,560,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,226,000 after acquiring an additional 885,786 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,273,000 after acquiring an additional 358,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

