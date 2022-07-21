CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

CVB Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of CVBF stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,290. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.35. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $26.13.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 40.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

In related news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other CVB Financial news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $150,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,142.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,975 shares in the company, valued at $604,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,562,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 16,455.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,800,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,208,000 after acquiring an additional 942,421 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

