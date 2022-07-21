CWS Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.7% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE:WRB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.34. The company had a trading volume of 22,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,252. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $72.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRB. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.13.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.