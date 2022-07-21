CWS Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $187.15. 4,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.73. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

