CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $558,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.45. 54,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,244. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

