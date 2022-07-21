CWS Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $98.86. 28,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,925. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.25 and a 200-day moving average of $101.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

