Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Up 6.1%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 5,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 797,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DADA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $319.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.09 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 32.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 6,289.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 664,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 654,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 10.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 82.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

