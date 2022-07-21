Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CGASY) to Hold

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CGASY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CGASY opened at $49.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. China Resources Gas Group has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

China Resources Gas Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.3806 per share. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from China Resources Gas Group’s previous dividend of $1.20.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

