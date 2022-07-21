DAOstack Price Hits $0.0120 on Major Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 89.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $588,380.63 and approximately $344.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 200.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,595.67 or 1.00078156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00048613 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00023246 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004392 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars.

