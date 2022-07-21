Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.40-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-$10.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.22 billion.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.20. 9,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,233. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DRI. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,195 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

