Dash (DASH) Market Cap Reaches $525.38 Million

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $48.52 or 0.00209944 BTC on major exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $525.38 million and $123.92 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005212 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001212 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009006 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.58 or 0.00590956 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,827,957 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

