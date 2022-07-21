Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Shares Up 10%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 509,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 727,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Datametrex AI Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.65 million and a PE ratio of 10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Datametrex AI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Datametrex AI

In other Datametrex AI news, Senior Officer Jerry Marshall Gunter purchased 663,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,883,000 shares in the company, valued at C$732,450. In other news, Senior Officer Jerry Marshall Gunter bought 663,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,883,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$732,450. Also, Director Benjamin Gallander sold 250,000 shares of Datametrex AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$60,000.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells COVID-19 test kits. The company offers nucleic acid, antigen, and antibody detection kits. It also provides big data, artificial intelligence, and system integration services. In addition, the company offers NexaIntelligence and NexaAGENT deep analytics platform, as well as is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.