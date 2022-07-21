DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 29,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 20.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.07.

Shares of DFS opened at $109.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day moving average is $111.27. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

