DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Hologic by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Hologic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $70.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $66.58 and a one year high of $81.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.80.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

