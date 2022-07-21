DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $131.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.06.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

