DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,675,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,157,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 26,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $97.82 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.72.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

