DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 2,004 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,657,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

USB stock opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.02. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

