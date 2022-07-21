DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,236,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,372,000 after buying an additional 186,505 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,427,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,160,000 after acquiring an additional 57,138 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,922,000 after buying an additional 21,693 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,069,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,003,000 after purchasing an additional 49,951 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $133.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.