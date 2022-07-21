DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 956,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,072,000 after purchasing an additional 532,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 319.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 868,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 661,785 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $17.19 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

