DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,531,000 after buying an additional 26,145 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.08.

Chubb Stock Down 0.5 %

CB opened at $184.70 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $161.70 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.19.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

