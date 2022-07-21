DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Tops $0.0132 on Exchanges

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $88.69 million and $5.43 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,560.79 or 1.00319470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,718,313,298 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

