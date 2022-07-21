DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Hits Market Cap of $7.33 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $7.33 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.49 or 0.00369389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032543 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,115,714 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

