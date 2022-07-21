Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY) Shares Up 2.7%

Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.41. 2,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF Stock Up 7.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.38% of Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.