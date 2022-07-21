Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Trading Up 1.9%

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.19. Approximately 29,337 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 16,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Delta Apparel Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $166.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel ( NYSE:DLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

