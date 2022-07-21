Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Trading Up 1.9%

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.19. Approximately 29,337 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 16,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $166.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.47.
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.
