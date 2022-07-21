DeRace (DERC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $347,929.00

DeRace (DERC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. One DeRace coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeRace has a total market cap of $17.25 million and approximately $347,929.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeRace has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00329966 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001558 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015291 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001684 BTC.
About DeRace
DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,890,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DeRace
