Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $155.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $174.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.25% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.
Amazon.com Trading Up 3.9 %
AMZN opened at $122.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average of $137.34. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 81 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
