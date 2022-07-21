Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $125.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENTG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.11.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $102.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris has a 1 year low of $85.92 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

