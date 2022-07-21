Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $65.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

NASDAQ ON opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,809. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

