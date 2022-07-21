Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $65.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.
ON Semiconductor Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ ON opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $71.25.
Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor
In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,809. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
