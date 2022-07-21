Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Target Price to GBX 1,250

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,320 ($15.78) to GBX 1,250 ($14.94) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ANFGF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,450 ($17.33) to GBX 1,400 ($16.74) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($17.93) to GBX 1,370 ($16.38) in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($17.93) to GBX 1,300 ($15.54) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,393.75.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. Antofagasta has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.