Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €14.90 Price Target

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) received a €14.90 ($15.05) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($14.95) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.90 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($13.13) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Up 1.3 %

Klöckner & Co SE stock traded up €0.11 ($0.11) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €8.90 ($8.98). 260,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.89. The company has a market cap of $887.28 million and a PE ratio of 1.41. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €7.11 ($7.18) and a one year high of €13.50 ($13.64).

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

