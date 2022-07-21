Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.54

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and traded as low as $16.42. Deutsche Börse shares last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 122,466 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBOEY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($198.08) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($183.84) to €173.00 ($174.75) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($186.87) to €193.00 ($194.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deutsche Börse from €160.00 ($161.62) to €164.00 ($165.66) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.76.

Deutsche Börse Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09.

Deutsche Börse Cuts Dividend

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 28.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse AG will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.2282 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

