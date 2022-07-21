Diamond (DMD) Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week

Diamond (DMD) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, Diamond has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00009339 BTC on major exchanges. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and $15,259.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001467 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00051671 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014283 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,697,892 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds.

Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

