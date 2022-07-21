Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Shares Down 3.8%

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00. Approximately 9,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 11,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Down 8.7 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.48 million and a PE ratio of -26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.80.
About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Dan Aykroyd, Fresh, McMichael Collection, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.
