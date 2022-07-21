DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Gap Down to $18.48

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.48, but opened at $17.75. DICE Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 178 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northpond Ventures LLC acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,343,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,941,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 860,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,462,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,841,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 159.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 649,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,418,000 after buying an additional 399,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About DICE Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.