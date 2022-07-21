DIGG Hits Market Capitalization of $7.10 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 47.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 21st. DIGG has a market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $584,842.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded 111.4% higher against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can now be bought for $12,378.77 or 0.54826638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00322532 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001560 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00016047 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 574 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO.

DIGG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

