Digital Fitness Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.08 Million (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Digital Fitness has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $233,897.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 64.1% higher against the dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000494 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00322092 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016107 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001786 BTC.
About Digital Fitness
Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,469,235 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.
Digital Fitness Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Digital Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fitness and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.