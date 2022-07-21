Digix Gold Token (DGX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $40.00

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $858,747.55 and approximately $40.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be purchased for about $15.72 or 0.00069780 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,523.41 or 0.99971128 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007374 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003831 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Digix Gold Token
Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.
