Digix Gold Token (DGX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $40.00

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $858,747.55 and approximately $40.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be purchased for about $15.72 or 0.00069780 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

