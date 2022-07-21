Diploma’s (DPLM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diploma to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($31.08) to GBX 2,450 ($29.29) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Diploma from GBX 3,200 ($38.25) to GBX 3,360 ($40.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($39.33) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.29) to GBX 2,100 ($25.10) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,940 ($35.15).

Shares of DPLM traded up GBX 138 ($1.65) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,698 ($32.25). 285,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,998. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,090 ($24.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,504 ($41.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 4,542.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,380.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,613.39.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

