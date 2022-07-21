Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DIISY. Citigroup lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($3.71) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 329 ($3.93) to GBX 326 ($3.90) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Direct Line Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Down 1.8 %

DIISY stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

