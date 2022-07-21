Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issues Earnings Results

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $109.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.07.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

